Newbury man who harassed victim and assaulted an emergency worker sentenced

47-year-old appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court after messaging and calling 100 times a day

John Herring

John Herring

A Newbury man who breached bail conditions by harassing his victim with more than 100 messages and calls a day has been sentenced. 

Matthew Hutton, aged 47, was arrested in August this year after Wiltshire Police were called to an address in Royal Wootton Bassett following reports of Hutton breaching bail conditions linked to an assault and criminal damage offences in 2019.

Despite a bail condition of not contacting this victim, Hutton had been contacting them more than 100 times a day via WhatsApp messages, phone calls and text messages.

On the day before the victim reported Hutton to the police, they had received 21 calls in one afternoon. On one of the calls, Hutton was abusive and made a racist comment.

He was arrested on August 9 and taken to Gablecross police station where he became aggressive and made homophobic comments to the detention officer before attempting to headbutt them and spit at them.

He was subsequently arrested for assault on an emergency worker.

Hutton, of Claremont Crescent, Newbury, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, sending communications conveying indecent or offensive messages, ABH, criminal damage and common assault of an emergency worker at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27. 

He was sentenced to a 30-week prison sentence, suspended for two years and was given a two-year restraining order.

PC Jonathan Kilburn said: "This is a case of persistent harassment since November last year and the victim has been subjected to months of threats and abuse.

"Despite clear bail conditions being put in place, Hutton has shown a complete disregard to these to the point the victim feared for her safety.

"Nobody should ever be made to feel that way and harassment can have a serious impact on the victim's mental health as well as their overall wellbeing and is why we take these types of offenses extremely seriously.

"I hope this sentence shows the support that is available to victims of harassment and domestic violence and we will always be there to listen and investigate."

If you are a victim of domestic violence, or you have concerns about someone you know, visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/ 

