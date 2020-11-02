Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

PTA at Kennet School Thatcham raise nearly £20,000

School says it will need to get creative as coronavirus restrictions continue

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

GCSE Results 2020: Kennet School Thatcham

KENNET School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) have handed over a cheque for £18,000.

This is despite only being able to fundraise for six months of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic impacting the last academic year.

Kennet PTA chairwoman Kelly Hood said: “I am hugely proud of being able to hand over a cheque for £18,000. I am privileged to work with some amazing people; staff, parents and pupils.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without their continued support. Thank you.”

Parents and teachers had to come up with creative ways of fundraising to deliver improvements to the school site, including several new toilet blocks, in preparation for reopening in September.

Kennet said that fundraisers would have to get creative, but it benefited from having “an exceptional group of people who are dedicated to the cause and insistent on seeing opportunities available to provide the pupils with improvements to their learning environment”.

And with coronavirus restrictions still in place, the challenge will continue into the New Year.

Kennet has supported a number of individual challenges where pupils complete tasks for sponsorship and donate the proceeds to the PTA.

Online quizzes and other activities are planned to raise essential funds, but Kennet said that these would benefit the community from social opportunities.

The school thanked the PTA and credited Mrs Hood and treasurer Sue Tolley for not only demonstrating the school motto of excellence through endeavour, but also being great fun to work with.

The PTA is looking for new members to help with fundraising ideas for site improvements and technology, however much time parents have to commit.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New garden centre opening tomorrow

New garden centre opening tomorrow

Prolific Newbury drug dealer jailed

'Prolific' Newbury drug dealer jailed

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

Newbury road to close for nearly 3 weeks

Newbury road to close for nearly 3 weeks

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33