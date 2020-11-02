PTA at Kennet School Thatcham raise nearly £20,000

KENNET School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) have handed over a cheque for £18,000.

This is despite only being able to fundraise for six months of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic impacting the last academic year.

Kennet PTA chairwoman Kelly Hood said: “I am hugely proud of being able to hand over a cheque for £18,000. I am privileged to work with some amazing people; staff, parents and pupils.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without their continued support. Thank you.”

Parents and teachers had to come up with creative ways of fundraising to deliver improvements to the school site, including several new toilet blocks, in preparation for reopening in September.

Kennet said that fundraisers would have to get creative, but it benefited from having “an exceptional group of people who are dedicated to the cause and insistent on seeing opportunities available to provide the pupils with improvements to their learning environment”.

And with coronavirus restrictions still in place, the challenge will continue into the New Year.

Kennet has supported a number of individual challenges where pupils complete tasks for sponsorship and donate the proceeds to the PTA.

Online quizzes and other activities are planned to raise essential funds, but Kennet said that these would benefit the community from social opportunities.

The school thanked the PTA and credited Mrs Hood and treasurer Sue Tolley for not only demonstrating the school motto of excellence through endeavour, but also being great fun to work with.

The PTA is looking for new members to help with fundraising ideas for site improvements and technology, however much time parents have to commit.