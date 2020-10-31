New pop-up charity shop opens in Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre

TWO friends from Wash Common have opened a new pop-up charity shop in Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre.

D’s Den, run by Denise Shippen and Diane Jones, sells a range of high-quality and nearly-new baby and toddler items to raise funds for Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading and community support group Crimson Heat.

Mrs Shippen received care and support from Sue Ryder after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and her husband currently attends the lymphoedema clinic at Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice after developing the condition as a result of treatment for throat cancer.

Over the past three years, she has raised thousands of pounds to support the hospice’s vital work across Berkshire.

She said: “Because of the friendship and treatment both me and my husband have received from Sue Ryder I wanted to give something back to say thank you.

“We’re delighted with how popular the pop-up shop has been so far and would like to thank everyone who has been so generous with their donations.

“We’re hoping it can become more permanent in the future and raise a lot of money to support two local causes very close to our hearts.”

Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice community fundraiser Hannah Richards said: “Denise has always gone above and beyond to support us and we can’t thank her enough for the hard work she has put in to get this shop up and running.

“The funds raised will make a real difference in helping us continue to be there for local people and their families when it matters.”

The cash-only shop is open daily from 10am to 4pm, excluding Tuesdays and Sundays, and welcomes donations from members of the public.

All customers must adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice provides expert care and support for people across Berkshire who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.