Construction of new community fire station in Theale is 'progressing quickly'

Work to build a new community fire station in Theale is starting to take shape.

Once complete, it will provide a state-of-the-art facility for all three emergency services as well as a flexible, fully accessible meeting space for residents and community groups to use.

Plans for the new station have been in the pipeline for years and were finally approved at the end of 2019.

Construction started in January this year and the work is progressing quickly, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Drainage and foundation works have already been completed and a steel superstructure was installed at the end of September.

A grand unveiling is scheduled for 2022.

The station will be operated jointly by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), Thames Valley Police (TVP) and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and serve as an outpost for rural West Berkshire.

The Theale project is part of a modernisation programme undertaken by RBFRS, following the refurbishment of Hungerford Community Fire Station and the rebuild of Crowthorne Community Fire Station.

The chairman of the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority, Colin Dudley, together with lead member for strategic assets Angus Ross, recently visited the site to see how the work was coming along.

Mr Dudley said: “I’m delighted with the progress made on site at Theale Community Fire Station and am confident that it will be a fantastic investment that the local community will be proud of, once it is complete.

“What we’re starting to see is the beginning of a modern, fit-for-purpose community fire station that will deliver on our strategic commitment to ensure that our fire stations, people and resources are placed at the heart of local communities.”

Mr Ross said: “Careful planning has ensured that once completed, the new station will provide state-of-the-art modern operational facilities for emergency services, as well as a flexible, fully accessible meeting space for local residents and community groups to use.

“Thank you to the contractors Knights Brown for all their efforts so far. I look forward to seeing further progress on site over the coming months.”