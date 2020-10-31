Storm Aiden to sweep over West Berkshire bringing heavy rainfall and possible travel chaos

WEST Berkshire will experience heavy rainfall late morning, Saturday, October 31, as Storm Aiden sweeps across the UK, bringing risks of flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office has said all parts of the UK will get wet weather, with western and hilly areas likely to be hit the worst as Storm Aiden moves in from the west.

Heavy rain will hit Newbury from about 11am through to 1pm as the storm passes through. So batten down the hatches for a couple of hours.