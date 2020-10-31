Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury's £100,000 Save Your Corn Exchange appeal reaches first milestone

Fund the Future campaign to protect town's arts venue

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

Save Your Corn Exchange

Since launching the Save Your Corn Exchange: Fund the Future campaign just under a month ago, the venue's supporters have helped raise an incredible £28,976,95.

Having suffered a devastating loss of income of more than £750,000 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign was launched to raise £100,000 to help fill the gap to ensure they could continue all their work in the community and to safeguard the programme of quality theatre, comedy, music, dance and film.

They are now asking for help to reach the next milestone of £50,000. 

To find out more about the campaign and how you can donate, go to https://bit.ly/2HT2FuR

