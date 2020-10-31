A34 closed north of Speen following collision

The A34 is closed southbound between the junctions with the A339 and the A4, north of Speen, following a collision.

Highways England has posted: The closure is due to an earlier collision which has damaged the barrier, the vehicles has been recovered and we are in the progress of repairing the damaged barrier. In addition to the damage resulting from the collision there is also standing water on the carriageway.

Diversions are signed by the solid triangle diversion symbol:

From the A34 southbound, leave at the A339 Donnington Link interchange. Continue on the A339 for approximately 2 miles into Newbury. Continue through Newbury on the A339 to the B4640 roundabout. Use the 2nd exit and join the B4640. Follow for approximately 2 miles, to the A34 Tot Hill interchange. At the roundabout, use the 2nd exit to rejoin the A34 southbound.

Highways England says normal traffic conditions are expected around 5.30pm.