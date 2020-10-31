Fireworks launched at Thames Valley Police officers in Calcot

Sat, 31 Oct 2020
Fireworks have been launched at police officers in Calcot.
Officers said they were attending reports of "firework related disorder" when they were fired at by a group of young people, who then ran away.
One officer chased them and recovered their stash of fireworks, adding: "If this was you, they can be collected from Newbury police station."
On attending reports of firework related disorder in Calcot, fireworks were fired by youths towards our officers before they ran off. PC 5303 gave chase and has recovered your stash of fireworks.— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) October 31, 2020
If this was you, they can be collected from Newbury police station. pic.twitter.com/3SxrJ2O56D
