Fireworks launched at Thames Valley Police officers in Calcot

Police recover stash following reports on Halloween

Fireworks have been launched at police officers in Calcot. 

Officers said they were attending reports of "firework related disorder" when they were fired at by a group of young people, who then ran away. 

One officer chased them and recovered their stash of fireworks, adding: "If this was you, they can be collected from Newbury police station."

