Newbury Corn Exchange to close Thursday in light of new Government announcement

Following the updated government lockdown information last night, the Corn Exchange and the Learning Centre have announced they will close temporarily from Thursday (November 5) until Thursday, December 3.

Rehearsals for the pantomime Aladdin were due to begin next week – so the venue is currently awaiting specific government guidance for the industry as to whether this will be allowed. If they able to begin rehearsals, and although they might have to delay things slightly, they hope performances can begin as soon as reopening is permitted from December 3.

The financial implications of the venue having to close again are significant, as they have already suffered a substantial loss of income this year.

Refunds will be offered for events that were due to take place in the coming month, but as they need the support of audiences to get through these difficult times, ticketholders are being asked to consider donating the cost of the ticket to the Save Your Corn Exchange – Fund the Future campaign.

Those who have booked tickets for events during this period will be contacted, but as there’s a large number of customers, people are asked to be patient.



Workshops and classes, where possible, will be moved online.



Updates will be issued as the situation changes

