Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

M4 at Reading blocked after crash

Traffic building up on the eastbound carriageway

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

M4

Traffic is building up on the M4 after an earlier crash between a car and a lorry near junction 11.

Lane closures are currently in place on the eastbound carriageway, just before the junction, and traffic is queuing nearly back to junction 12, with delays of around 15 minutes.

The motorway is not expected to be cleared until around 1.30pm, with traffic not returning to normal until 2.30pm.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or leave extra time for their journeys.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New garden centre opening tomorrow

New garden centre opening tomorrow

Prolific Newbury drug dealer jailed

'Prolific' Newbury drug dealer jailed

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

Newbury road to close for nearly 3 weeks

Newbury road to close for nearly 3 weeks

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33