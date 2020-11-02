M4 at Reading blocked after crash

Traffic is building up on the M4 after an earlier crash between a car and a lorry near junction 11.

Lane closures are currently in place on the eastbound carriageway, just before the junction, and traffic is queuing nearly back to junction 12, with delays of around 15 minutes.

The motorway is not expected to be cleared until around 1.30pm, with traffic not returning to normal until 2.30pm.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or leave extra time for their journeys.