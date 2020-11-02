Reading Magistrates' Court: Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss from Thatcham

A FORMER company boss who concealed the fact he was an undischarged bankrupt has received a suspended prison sentence.

Graham Escott, formerly of Thatcham but who now lives in Southend Road, Bradfield, illegally acted as director for several companies, including Colthrop Manor Guest House Ltd. in Thatcham.

He was barred from holding such as a position because of his status as an undischarged bankrupt.

At Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 9, Mr Escott admitted acting as director of the following: Scotts Asset Management Ltd, Scotts Office Furniture Ltd, Colthrop Manor Guest House Ltd and GLS Stationery Limited, without leave of the court.

All the offences were committed between September 2014 and November 29 last year.

Mr Escott was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £1,200 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £122.

Finally, Mr Escott was barred for a further five years from being a company director, administrator, receiver or manager of a company’s property in any way, whether directly or indirectly, and from being concerned or taking part in the promotion, formation or management of a company.