Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 2

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 1,108, an increase of 20 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,053,864, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 18,950.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 699.3.

The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 27 is 89.6, with 142 cases recorded in the seven days to October 28.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 46,853.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 136.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, October 16 is 58,925.