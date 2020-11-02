Newbury care home appeal for 101 cards for one of its residents

Carers at The Donnington Bupa Care Home are appealing for birthday cards from the public for one of its residents who will be celebrating his 101st birthday this weekend.

John Wells turns 101 on Saturday, November 7.

He was born in Reading and served in the British Army between 1940 and 1965, reaching the rank of corporal.

He has been a resident at the care home in Donnington for three years.

Mr Wells said: "Reaching 101 is certainly very special and I look forward to spending the day with my friends and carers at the home."

Home manager Roseann Sweeney said: "The Donnington community has really come together over the last few months, so we're hoping that same spirit can get 101 cards to John for his birthday.

"In these unprecedented times, a show of community support like this would boost everyone's spirits in the home."

Anyone wishing to send birthday wishes, should address the card to Mr Wells at The Donnington, Wantage Road, Donnington, Newbury RG14 3BE.