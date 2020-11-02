Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man denies impersonating police, harassing woman

Case is set for Crown Court trial

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A MAN has been accused of posing as a police officer and harassing a woman.

The 49-year-old also faces other serious charges including controlling behaviour.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 8, was Ian John Woodage, who lives at Bluecoats in Thatcham.

He pleaded not guilty to engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour towards Sharon Smith; harassment; impersonating a police officer and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

All the above offences were said to have been committed in Thatcham between October last year and this April.

Mr Woodage, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny each charge.

He was told the matters were so serious that, in the event of a conviction, magistrates deemed their own powers of punishment would be insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the case to Reading Crown Court where a trial will be held before a judge and jury.

Mr Woodage was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

