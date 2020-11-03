Reading Magistrates' Court: suspended sentence for drug-driver

A MOTORIST caught behind the wheel after taking a cocktail of illegal drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Among the substances taken by the the 20-year-old before he was caught driving on the motorway was the mindbending dissociative anaesthetic, ketamine, the court heard.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 13, was Edward Joshua Cullen.

At a previous hearing Mr Cullen, who lives at Orchard End, Chieveley, admitted driving a Volkswagen Polo on the M4 near Hungerford on February 8 when the amount of cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and a cocaine metabolite in his system exceeded the specified limit.

In addition, he admitted driving the same car on Howard Road, Newbury, on May 1 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – nearly twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

At the sentencing hearing Mr Cullen was sentenced to a total of six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

He was aso made subjhect to a three month, electronically monitored curfew between

In addition he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £128.

Finally, Mr Cullen was banned from driving for 12 months.