Thames Valley Police appeal after man assaulted near Kintbury Lock

A man was kicked several times in the head during an assault in Kintbury.

The 55-year-old man was standing on a canal boat moored close to Kintbury Lock when he was approached by two men who he did not know.

One of the men shouted at him, pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times in the head.

The victim sustained facial injuries and cuts to his arm. Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The second man did not assault the victim but witnessed the incident. Both men then walked towards Kintbury railway station.

The assault happened at 4.45pm on Thursday, October 29.

The attacker is described as white with tanned skin, aged in his early to mid 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, stocky, with dark hair and dark stubble on his face.

He was wearing olive green coloured fishing overalls and was carrying a black backpack and a fishing rod at the time of the offence.

The man who accompanied him is described as being approximately 6ft tall, aged in his early 30s, and slim.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up and was also wearing olive green coloured fishing overalls and carrying a fishing rod.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43200349672 or a report can be made online.

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.