West Berkshire Green Party councillor to stand trial over HS2 protest

A councillor who sits on West Berkshire Council will stand trial after he was arrested at an HS2 protest.

Councillor Steve Masters, 50, and other environmental activists staged the protest at a construction site near the M25 in Buckinghamshire, where a 10-mile tunnel for the high-speed rail line will be dug under the Chiltern Hills.

The Green Party Speen ward councillor was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary officers on September 15.

Mr Masters was charged under Section 241 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 the following day.

That section of the act makes it an offence to “beset” a place of work.

Mr Masters, of Island Cottage in West Mills, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Central and West Herts Magistrates Court on October 30.

He has been released on bail until August 2 when he is due to stand trial at St Albans Magistrates’ Court.