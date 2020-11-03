Newbury market to continue during lockdown

NEWBURY market will continue to operate on Thursday and Saturday in the Market Place during lockdown, but will only be selling essential items, following the latest Government announcement.

Organisers have announced: "The Market can only offer 'essential goods', therefore only our food and drink items.

"Please come and support the Market and shop for your essentials in the fresh air in the large open space we have. Remember to social distance to protect you and our traders. Thank you."