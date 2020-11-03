Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury market to continue during lockdown

Only 'essential goods' will be available

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Newbury market to continue during lockdown

NEWBURY market will continue to operate on Thursday and Saturday in the Market Place during lockdown, but will only be selling essential items, following the latest Government announcement.

Organisers have announced: "The Market can only offer 'essential goods', therefore only our food and drink items.

"Please come and support the Market and shop for your essentials in the fresh air in the large open space we have. Remember to social distance to protect you and our traders. Thank you."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New garden centre opening tomorrow

New garden centre opening tomorrow

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

New garden centre opens in Thatcham

New Garden Centre opens in Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33