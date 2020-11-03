Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as on November 3

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 1,134 an increase of 26 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,073,882, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 20,018.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 715.7.

The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 29 is 91.5, with 145 cases recorded in the seven days to October 29.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 47,250.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 397.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, October 23 is 60,051.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New garden centre opening tomorrow

New garden centre opening tomorrow

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30

New garden centre opens in Thatcham

New Garden Centre opens in Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33