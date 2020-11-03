Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A34 shut between Highclere and Bullington Cross following collision

Emergency services on the scene and diversions in place

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886684

The A34 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the A343 (Highclere) and the A303 (Bullington) due to an incident where a vehicle has left the carriageway.

Hampshire Police, Ambulance Services and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene. 

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the solid triangle symbol. Travel south on the A343 southbound via Highclere and Hurstbourne Tarrant to Andover. Travel east on the A303 to re-join the A34 at Bullington Cross. 

Highways England has reported that the event is expected to clear between 2.15am and 2.30am.

