Power outage hits parts of West Berkshire on coldest day of autumn so far

SSE engineers currently on site

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

electricityPylon_sz

A number of properties to the north of West Berkshire are without power this morning, as the area experiences the first frost of autumn.

Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) engineers are currently on site trying to fix the fault, but don't expect to get all of the properties reconnected until around 3pm today.

The affected areas include West Ilsley, East Ilsley and Peasemore.

Power went off around 6.30am and 38 postcodes are currently known to be affected.

Anyone who requires more information or support can call 105 or send SSEN a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference 'GS2773'.

