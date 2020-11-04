104-year-old Ruth completes charity marathon challenge at Newbury Racecourse

One hundred and four-year-old Ruth Saunders has completed the final laps of her charity challenge at Newbury Racecourse today (Wednesday).

The Shaw resident set out to walk 104 laps of the roads around her home after being inspired to raise money for charity by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

After the story of her challenge was published on our front page, her fundraising efforts were picked up by the national media and she made numerous television appearances.

Just as it did with Captain Tom, her story has gripped the hearts of a nation and as a result donations have been flooding in.

Her total currently stands at more than £31,000.

