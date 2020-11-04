Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

104-year-old Ruth completes charity marathon challenge at Newbury Racecourse

Total raised for Thames Valley Air Ambulance exceeds £31k

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

104-year-old Ruth follows in Captain Tom Moore's footsteps

One hundred and four-year-old Ruth Saunders has completed the final laps of her charity challenge at Newbury Racecourse today (Wednesday).

The Shaw resident set out to walk 104 laps of the roads around her home after being inspired to raise money for charity by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

After the story of her challenge was published on our front page, her fundraising efforts were picked up by the national media and she made numerous television appearances.

Just as it did with Captain Tom, her story has gripped the hearts of a nation and as a result donations have been flooding in.

Her total currently stands at more than £31,000.

For full story and reaction see tomorrow's Newbury Weekly News.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to Ruth's page

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

New garden centre opens in Thatcham

New Garden Centre opens in Thatcham

New garden centre opening tomorrow

New garden centre opening tomorrow

Man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing woman

Man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33