Thames Valley Police appeal after cyclist injured in Aldermaston

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Aldermaston.

A cyclist sustained a serious leg injury after being involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Antara at the junction of Reading Road and Red Lane at 11am on Sunday.

The cyclist, a woman in her 40s, remains in hospital at this time.

Investigating officer Sergeant Edward Crofts, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either the cyclist or the vehicle beforehand to come forward.

“I am also appealing to motorists who were driving in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash-cam footage and to get in touch if they can help with my investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200353941, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”