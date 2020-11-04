Reading Magistrates' Court: Calcot man accused of possessing indecent images of children

A MAN has been sent to the crown court on charges including possession of indecent images of children.

The defendant is also accused of possessing illegal, extreme pornography.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 21, was Andrew Griffin.

The 32-year-old, of Cambrian Way, Calcot, is charged with making an indecent image of a child in Category A – the most extreme – and with possessing three such images, also in Category A.

Mr Griffin also faces charges of making two indecent images of children in Category B and of possessing five in that category.

He is accused of making four indecent images of a child and of possessing 21 more in Category C.

In addition, he stands accused of possessing 17 prohibited images of a child and of possessing five images of extreme pornography depicting bestiality.

All the offences were said to have been committed between June 18 and August 4, 2017.

Mr Griffin, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details.

He was told that the matters were so serious that, should he be convicted, the magistrates deemed their powers of punishment would be insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent all eight charges to be dealt with by a judge and, in the event of a trial, a jury, sitting at Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Griffin was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.