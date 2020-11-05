Greenham Trust Good Exchange marks 4 years of supporting West Berkshire and north Hampshire charities

The Good Exchange – the Greenham Trust's fundraising platform – is marking four years supporting organisations in West Berkshire.

The not for profit arm of the trust matches grant applications to a funder's specific grant-giving criteria. In all, £15.1m has been distributed through its online platform.

Awards totalling £1.1m were made in the last financial year, a 51 per cent increase on 2018-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic, has had a severe impact upon charities nationwide and an emergency funding project was launched to support people in West Berkshire and North Hants.

The Good Exchange has also supported a partnership with Berkshire Youth to launch a support hub to assist young people, families and agencies through the lockdown and a fundraising initiative with The Theatrical Guild supported by £40,000 of match-funding from Sir Ian McKellen to help theatre workers who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

Following the success of a 'Double Matched Day' in July – in which the organisation helped raise around £100,000 for 10 selected local charities – a second event is being planned for December 11.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: "In times of crisis, more people rely on charitable organisations for support, whereas charities tend to suffer from lower rates of giving, increased competition for the funds that are available while also having to cut staff costs and facing drastically reduced opportunities to run and participate in fundraising activities.

"As a charity we have chosen to fund The Good Exchange to enable both Greenham Trust and other local funders to more quickly identify the most worthwhile projects and get much-needed grant monies to them as fast as possible.

"At the same time we appreciate the need for charities across the UK to raise money which is why any charitable organisation can use The Good Exchange for crowdfunding purposes and more easily raise the funds they need to help the vulnerable groups they serve.

"Despite this year's increasingly difficult financial stresses, we have seen a dramatic increase in the volume of donations going through the platform, and we are committed to ensuring that through The Good Exchange, more of the money donated through us goes directly to the charities who need it."