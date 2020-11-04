Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus case confirmed at West Berkshire Council-run emergency hostel

Individual affected is self-isolating

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

West Berkshire Council has confirmed that there has been an isolated case of Covid-19 at one of its emergency hostels.

As a result, the person affected is self-isolating and close contacts have been traced.

The council says that all the necessary actions were carried out and added that it is working closely with Public Health England and the hostel to ensure risks are appropriately managed with clear guidance, support and protocols for all to follow.

