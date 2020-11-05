Thatcham Hedgehog Bottom forced to close

A THATCHAM charity, Berkshire’s hedghehog clinic, has been forced to close its doors.

Hedgehog Bottom was run by founder and manager Gill Lucraft and volunteers in Chapel Street.

The charity posted on its Facebook page last week: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hedgehog Bottom will be closed from Friday.

“We will be looking at moving to new premises if we can find somewhere suitable, but until we can do so we are unable to take in any more animals. Any animals currently on site have been or are being moved to other rescues. We will update of progress as we know ourselves.”

For urgent help phone local rescue or British Hedgehog Preservation Society on 01584 890801

People have thanked the charity for its advice and sent good luck messages on social media.

One said: “When I was starting out on my own your rescue was the only one that put up solid and good advice to follow to help rear babies to adults.

“Thank you for all your help.”

Another said: “Very sad to read that you’re going through such difficult circumstances, and I wish you all the best for the future.

“Thank you for all the reliable and helpful hedgehog care information and guidance given in your Facebook posts over many years, also on your website.

“Sending love and hoping everything will improve for you very soon.”