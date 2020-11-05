Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire libraries to close during Lockdown 2

Online services will be available

West Berkshire library buildings will close for a month as part of new national coronavirus restrictions.

Libraries across the district closed today (Thursday) until December 2 in line with new national restrictions.

Although West Berkshire Libraries will not able to offer in-person visits during the national restrictions period, the Order & Collect service will still be available online or by phone on (01635) 519813 (or ring the local library) or by email  at library@westberks.gov.uk 

Staff will arrange a set of books for collection based on the reader’s interests. Collections can be made from any of the eight libraries across the district or from the Mobile Library.

The At Home service may be able to deliver to those self-isolating or unable to pick up books due to age, disability or other special circumstance. This can be confirmed by emailing library@westberks.gov.uk or by calling (01635) 519827.

E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-newspapers are also available. More information about these and other free e-resources along with downloadable apps are available on the library website. 

West Berkshire Libraries also run a number of online activities, including weekly storytimes and crafts for children, online talks for adults, a Code Club for nine- to 11-year-olds and a book group on Facebook called West Berks Reads.

