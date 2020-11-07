West Berkshire 'better prepared' for second lockdown

WEST Berkshire is better prepared for a month-long lockdown than it was in March.

Council leader Lynne Doherty (Con, Speen) also said that the lockdown until December 2 would feel different from last time and that the council was learning all the time.

Council household waste recycling centres will remain open as well as registry services.

Government guidance says that libraries "can remain open to provide access to IT and digital services - for example for people who do not have it at home - and for click-and-collect".

However, West Berkshire Libraries will not be able to offer in-person visits during the national restrictions period.

Mrs Doherty said: “I think we are a lot better prepared this time than in March.

“We are responding appropriately and we are getting more information.

“We are learning more all the time.

“It feels like there’s more open than last time and there’s more emphasis on what will remain open, such as having markets open if they are selling essential food products, so it feels quite different.

“It’s more about reducing as much as possible these social contacts.

“It may be that these contacts can be pushed down as much as possible over the four weeks so we should be in a better position.”

West Berkshire’s seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 30 is 94, with 149 cases recorded in the seven days to October 30.

Mrs Doherty said: “Looking at the regional data we were doing not bad in West Berkshire, although we had seen a steep rise in the last week.

“If we can get residents to comply with guidance then the hope is things will be better in December.

“It feels painful for many right now but I’m hoping it will be short-term pain so we can come out better at Christmas.”

The shielding programme that ran in the first lockdown will not be in effect but Mrs Doherty said that the council’s Community Support Hub would be in place to protect these individuals.

Schools are to remain open as the Government has prioritised education in the next month.

Mrs Doherty said: “The absolute priority is to keep our schools open, and, again, we recognise what teachers and teaching staff and parents and pupils have done to enable that.”

And fearing the long-term impact of keeping children out of school, Mrs Doherty said that the council would do everything it could to prioritise education.

On libraries, she said: “Our library service did so well during the last lockdown because the online service they were able to deliver was so good.

“They are not starting from scratch this time.”

It's Order & Collect service will be available online or by phone on (01635) 519813 (or ringing the local library) or by emailing library@westberks.gov.uk

The Community Support Hub can be reached on (01635) 503579, by email: westberksbct@westberks.gov.uk or via the online form: www.westberks.gov.uk/SupportHub

The Community Support Hub is open between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Thursday, or between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Friday.