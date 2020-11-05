More M4 closures planned for this weekend

Parts of the M4 will again be closed this weekend as resurfacing works continue along the Berkshire stretch.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between junction 10 at Winnersh and junction 11 at Reading.

The closure will be in place from 8pm tomorrow (Friday) to 6am on Monday at the latest.

The closures will enter West Berkshire the following weekend (November 13 to 16), when the motorway will be shut in both directions between junctions 11 and 12.