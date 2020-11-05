Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

Motorway will be shut in both directions for resurfacing works

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

Parts of the M4 will again be closed this weekend as resurfacing works continue along the Berkshire stretch.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between junction 10 at Winnersh and junction 11 at Reading.

The closure will be in place from 8pm tomorrow (Friday) to 6am on Monday at the latest.

The closures will enter West Berkshire the following weekend (November 13 to 16), when the motorway will be shut in both directions between junctions 11 and 12.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss

New garden centre opens in Thatcham

New Garden Centre opens in Thatcham

Man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing woman

Man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing woman

Iron Age coin 'find of a lifetime' could sell for £30,000

Iron Age coin 'find of a lifetime' could sell for £30,000

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33