Man punched in the head during robbery in Newbury

A man was punched in the head multiple times and then robbed in Newbury.

The 52-year-old man, was walking with his partner in an alleyway between Newtown Road and Old Newtown Road around 9pm on Tuesday, November 3.

As they entered the alleyway they heard shouting, turned around and saw somebody shouting on the street. They carried on walking, when the man was approached by two men, one of whom was taking his top off.

The victim was punched multiple times to his head, sustaining bruising to his face and head and cuts to his hands. He attended the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment.

A black Apple iPhone XR and a dark blue Gant coat were stolen during the incident.

The first robber is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, aged in his 20s, of a muscular build and had short dark hair. He was wearing a jumper, which he took off during the robbery.

The second is described as white, aged in his 20s, around the same height as the first offender but of slimmer build.

He had short dark hair and a short beard and was wearing a thin black tracksuit jacket. It is unknown what other clothing he was wearing at the time.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Simpson-Jones, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has any details which may be useful to our investigation. If you saw what happened, please contact police.”

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 43200358228. You can also get in touch via the online reporting form.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111.