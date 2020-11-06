Newbury will hold a small Remembrance Day service but public are being asked to stay away and 'Remember from Home' instead

NEWBURY will hold a small, private Remembrance Sunday service this year – and people are being asked to stay away and Remember From Home instead.

The annual Remembrance parade and service is a major event in Newbury, which usually attracts thousands of people.

However, due to the current Government guidelines on mass gatherings and social distancing it is unable to take place this year.

A restricted service will take place at the war memorial on Bartholomew Street on Sunday and the event will be streamed live online and also broadcast on the radio so those wishing to pay their respects can do so without having to attend.

A small number of guests will attend in person and the mayor of Newbury, Elizabeth O’Keeffe, will lay a wreath on behalf of all residents of the town.

However, the area will be cordoned off and the public are being asked not to attend this year.

To enable as many residents as possible to pay their respects, the restricted service and wreath laying will be live streamed on Newbury Town Council’s website and Facebook page.

It will also be broadcast live by Kennet Radio.

Organisations and individuals are being asked to pay their respects safely in their own time and are encouraged to lay poppies, crosses and wreaths at the war memorial at any time during Remembrance Week in a socially-distanced, safe manner.

Mrs O’Keeffe said: “We at Newbury Town Council are saddened that we are unable to commemorate Remembrance Day in the usual way this year, when we gather in solidarity to acknowledge the sacrifice of so many down the years.

“I am pleased that we can lead a smaller event and hope that all of you who would normally attend, will follow the live streaming or live broadcast from your homes.

“I encourage you do so in order to protect all in our community, reflecting the solidarity that was shown by those we remember today.”

The video live stream can be accessed via www.newbury.gov.uk and www.facebook.com/NewburyTC

The live radio broadcast can be accessed by tuning into station 106.7 or via www.kennetradio.com

See page 14 of this week's Newbury Weekly News for a poppy to colour in and put in your front window to Remember From Home this Sunday.