Will bingo machines bring crime to Newbury town centre?

LICENSING officers are to consider allowing bingo betting terminals in Newbury town centre.

But fears have been expressed that they will become a crime magnet.

An application has been made for a change of use from a betting shop at the former premises of William Hill bookmakers at 11-13 Market Place to an ‘adult gaming and amusement centre’.

The application is for a ‘Cashino’ outlet and in a risk assessment document headed ‘24 hours’ the applicant has responded: “Yes.”

Specifically, the proposals state: “The applicant operates a national estate of licensed bingo premises, which include the provision of Bingo Plus and Bingo Express terminals.

“The operator has full authority to provide licensed bingo by the provision of an Operating Licence granted by the Gambling Commission.

“The UK’s Gambling Regulator has therefore approved the measures implemented to ensure that effective anti-money-laundering procedures are implemented and our policies have been developed to ensure responsible trading in accordance with the gambling legislation, the licensing objectives and the licence conditions and code of practice.

“This application seeks to replace the former licensed betting premises operating from the premises and there will be no net increase in licensed gambling venues in the local area as a result of the application.”

A group called Friends of Newbury submitted a petition with 16 signatures, stating: “Premises of this kind, in this square, particularly opening late, will be a source of crime and disorder.

“It is likely to be a gathering place, particularly for homeless and vulnerable people.

“It will result in costumers and others gathering in the area in the day and out of hours and causing antisocial activity and disorder.”

And Daker Kourani, owner of Kebab Corner nearby, warned: “I write to you as a concerned resident of Newbury.

“There is an application to open a 24-hour gambling parlour that is being described as a Bingo Club.

“It is not bingo – it is fruit machine gambling.

“The premises at 11-13 Market Place is near five bars and a nightclub.

“This 24-hour gambling parlour will attract the customers spilling out of the pubs/clubs and cause noise and disruption to all nearby.

“When revellers leave the bars they go home, now they will have an option to stay all night. They will smoke and make noise outside this gambling parlour and prove a nuisance to all the people trying to sleep (especially with open windows).

“There are many residential flats in Market Square.”

There are several similar letters of objection.

The decision will be made at a 10am meeting of West Berkshire Council’s licensing sub committee on Monday.

