Thatcham company Xtrac presented with Queen's Award for Enterprise

A THATCHAM company has been presented with a prestigious award for its innovative work in the motorsport industry.

Xtrac, a vehicle transmission specialist, won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category for Innovation for its development of an Integrated Lightweight Electric Vehicle (ILEV) gearbox range spearheaded by chief executive Adrian Moore.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise celebrates the success of innovative businesses leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering effective social mobility programmes or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

The company, based in Gables Way, is a world-leader in the design and manufacture of transmission systems and driveline components for top-level professional motorsport and high-performance automotive applications.

The company won the award in April, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its presentation until last week.

The Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley, presented the award to the head of high-performance automotive at Xtrac, James Setter, on behalf of the Queen last Thursday.

Mr Moore said: “We are thrilled that this award recognises our innovation.

“It’s a real honour for the company and not only underlines the opportunities for UK businesses to develop electric vehicles but also validates our investment in the technology, people and skills necessary to make it happen.

“The award for innovation marks a momentous period for the company, which following the lockdown in March 2020, has remained operational, also participating in the Ventilator Challenge UK initiative.”

Xtrac’s motorsports business continues to be relied on by teams in many racing formulae such as Formula One, as well as rally and sportscar racing events across the globe.

The company recently supplied gearboxes for the first 17 cars to pass the finish line at the Le Mans 24 hours race.

The event was attended by minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse, who represents the neighbouring North West Hampshire constituency, and Newbury College principal Iain Wolloff.

The college provides Xtrac apprentices with academic education.

Xtrac has had an apprenticeship scheme in place for more than 30 years and apprentices played a crucial role in the design and manufacturing of the gearbox.

The company is launching an apprentice zone at its factory, a £500,000 investment programme that includes additional research and development capacity.

“Despite the pandemic, we have seen that we are a business that continues to invest in young people,” Mr Moore said.

The company presented awards to its apprentices at the ceremony, with Faye Cooke being named apprentice of the year.

On her win and the company’s award, Miss Cooke, 17, from Curridge, said: “I can’t really believe it to be honest.

“It was so out of the blue – I didn’t think it was real when I got the email.

“It’s amazing.

“They are such an amazing company so it’s no surprise.

“It’s such a brilliant company.

“They take care of you and they bring out amazing products.”

On the Xtrac apprentice scheme and encouraging people into engineering, particularly women, she said: “It’s great.

“You are thrown in at the deep end learning mechanical skills.

“I just knew I wanted to do something with my hands.

“I was always a sort of daddy’s girl and interested in cars and motorbikes.

“It’s just great to be involved with a company that’s so in depth with everything and they are so innovative.

“Don’t be afraid.

“I was pushed by my friends and family just saying go for it.

“I was nervous but I knew I wanted to do it.

“If you have got that drive you should just go for it and not be afraid.”

Xtrac previously received a Queen's Award for Export and Excellence in 1992, less than a decade after it was founded.

In 2017, the company was subject to a buyout by UK-based Inflexion Private Equity.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May opened a new 117,000 sq ft facility at the company’s Thatcham base in November 2018.

Xtrac chairman Peter Digby said: “We are all really proud if it. It’s nice to be recognised for what we do every year.

“I started working as an engineering apprentice many years ago and our very first apprentice is still with us.

“It just breeds loyalty.

“We train them how we want to.

“They don’t turn up with bad habits we want to get rid of.

“I just can’t see a fault with it really.”

Newbury MP Laura Farris said: “The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a prestigious accolade, richly deserved by one of West Berkshire’s most successful and innovative businesses.

“Xtrac has been an industry leader for many years and provides outstanding opportunities for young people in West Berkshire through it apprenticeship scheme and subsequent career paths.

“I am confident that Xtrac’s ILEV system will enhance Britain’s progress towards meeting our net-zero targets.”