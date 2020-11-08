Enborne School makes Newbury Soup Kitchen donation

Following a bountiful Harvest Festival, Enborne Primary School has made a donation of food and essentials to the Newbury Soup Kitchen.

The goods were collected two days prior to the festival, with classroom bubbles collaborating to help the charity.

Louise Burns, representing the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), visited the soup kitchen last Wednesday with her sons Dexter and Sebastian.

She delivered the food to volunteers, who have expressed their appreciation.

Newbury Soup Kitchen founder Meryl Praill said: "The school has been incredibly generous. The families of Enborne Primary School have been so thoughtful toward Newbury Soup Kitchen.

"This food will be used in our freshly-cooked meals, food parcels and given to the people in emergency accommodation to cook themselves.

"This food will help many many people over the next few weeks and months.

"We would like to thank Alison Canning and Louise Burns for helping with this."