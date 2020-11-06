Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Newbury

A man was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Newbury.

The 22-year-old was attacked by a group of between four and six men as he was walking in Church Road around 10.15pm on Wednesday, November 4.

He was threatened with a knife, had his wallet stolen, and sustained facial bruising.

The offenders are described as white males aged about 16 to 18, although police say one may have been aged around 25.

One wore a white and black patterned face covering, which officers think may be a balaclava or a ‘respirator’ type mask, that covered most of his face.

They wore dark rain jackets and one wore dark jogging trousers with a white Adidas stripe on them.

Investigating officer, DC James Postans, based at Newbury police station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which the victim was threatened with a knife.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim who thankfully will make a full recovery.

“I am now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the same time this incident happened, who may have seen or heard anything to come forward and speak to police.

“This incident happened in a public area and at a time where I believe it’s likely that someone will have seen something.

“I would also appeal to anyone who recognises the physical description of these offenders. They may have been seen by anyone in the Church Road area as they made off on foot along a path towards Shaw Park.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43200360090. You can also make reports online, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”