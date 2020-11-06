Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 6

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 1,195, an increase of 21 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,146,484, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 23,287.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 754.2.

The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to November 1 is 90.9, with 144 cases recorded in the seven days to November 1.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 48,475.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 355.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, October 23 is 60,051.