Tadley's Hallowe'en trail was a spook-tacular success

TADLEY’S first Hallowe’en trail was a spook-tacular success – so much so that the organiser is already putting plans together for a Christmas-themed one.

A total of 116 households took part, raising £2,100 for the Intensive Care Unit at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital through the sale of maps and raffle tickets.

Hundreds of families participated in the trail, where they were able to spot a range of spooky displays, from pumpkins in windows to full-house dress ups, spiders and cobwebs and even one home projecting Hallowe’en scenes.

The trail was set up by mother-of-three Bobie Jones (pictured below with her sons), who was saddened by the thought of children having to stay in this Hallowe’en due to trick or treating being cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old, who has lived in Tadley all of her life, said: “It was just amazing and heartwarming to see so many families getting involved and taking part.

“It brought the local community together at what has been a pretty rubbish time for everyone.

“The comments we’ve had on social media have been lovely and I really underestimated the positive impact the trail would have on not only the children, but the adults too.”

Mrs Jones, who is a mind and body health coach for her own company, Thriveology, added: “The idea all came from my own children and wanting to help other families this half-term, after the summer holidays being very different this year,

“My eldest son loves Hallowe’en – possibly more than Christmas.

“Having to tell my children again that something was cancelled, I just couldn’t tell my son that we can’t do Hallowe’en and I thought to myself, ‘I can’t be the only one’.”

She said: “In total 116 houses came forward – it would have been even more, but some unfortunately missed the cut-off.”

Alongside the trail, she also ran a costume competition for children, a best pumpkin carving competition, and a raffle – with prizes donated by local businesses.

The Hallowe’en trail was such a success that Mrs Jones is organising a Christmas trail around Tadley and so far 170 houses have already signed up.