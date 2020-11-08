Hungerford police disperse drug youths

POLICE reported problems with young people drinking and taking drugs in Hungerford during October.

Town mayor Helen Simpson told a full meeting of the town council on Monday night, November 2: “We have sadly seen a rise in criminal damage and littering at town council-owned sites.”

She said she and district councillor Claire Rowles (Con, Hungerford and Kintbury) had met recently with Sgt Andrew Murray of the neighbourhood police team to discuss “ongoing antisocial behaviour in Hungerford”.

Mrs Simpson said: “There had been some positive outcomes following our last meeting, although details can’t be shared at this time due to on-going investigations.”

Meanwhile, in a monthly update to Hungerford Town Council, the neighbourhood police team also acknowledged instances of criminal damage and other antisocial behaviour.

The report stated: “We continue to work closely with [the town council] to tackle antisocial behaviour in the town.

“We have received a couple of reports of criminal damage in The Croft area of Hungerford. This is being regularly patrolled by the team.

“The whole team were on duty for Hallowe’en as this can be a busy night for us.

“In the main, most people made the decision to stay indoors, with few out trick or treating.

“We carried out regular checks of our anti-social behaviour hotspots, including The Croft, and over the course of the evening seized large quantities of alcohol from persons under the age of 18, as well as dispersing those who were in groups larger than six.”

The team also reported seizing quantities of cannabis from various people over the Hallowe’en weekend.

Those dealt with were referred into the Drugs Diversion Scheme.

This scheme aims to reduce the harm caused by the use of drugs and drug-related offences.

“It gives those young people found in possession of small quantities of illegal drugs the opportunity to take part in a tailored diversion to address their drug use as an alternative to facing prosecution.

Further information regarding the scheme can be found on the Thames Valley Police website.

Meanwhile, the neighbourhood team appealed to the public to report incidents to them, rather than simply post them on social media.

The report explained: “We have highlighted before the need to report.

“This was highlighted when the day after Hallowe’en we were made aware that there were posts on social media platforms regarding youths playing with fireworks in the town and groups of youngsters fighting.

“Neither of these were reported to us – so even though we were on duty we were not aware of such incidents.”

Mrs Simpson reiterated the point at Monday’s meeting, stating: “[The team] was sad to see reports on social media over Hallowe’en weekend about youths congregating and fighting.

“The police were completely unaware until this was broadcast on social media – extra resources were available for the whole weekend and they could have attended.”

The team also revealed that two people have been arrested and charged with two burglaries that occurred recently in the town.

The neighbourhood police team can be contacted via the non emergency 101 number. You can report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org