Remembrance Sunday in lockdown - Newbury falls silent as town honours fallen with a very different service

Newbury fell silent to honour the fallen today - but it was a Remembrance Day Service like no other due to the national coronavirus restrictions.

A small, scaled-back service was held at the War Memorial on Bartholomew Street - but people were urged to stay away and 'Remember from Home' instead to help curb the spread of the virus.

The event was live streamed online and on the radio in the hope that the public would not attend, but a small crowd - most of whom were socially distanced and wearing face masks - did turn up to pay their respects.

The sound of the Last Post reverberated around the town before a number of specially invited, distinguished guests - including the mayor of Newbury, Elizabeth O'Keeffe and West Berkshire Council chairman Graham Pask - laid wreaths.

For full coverage, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News.