Appeal to find stolen 9-year-old Springer Spaniel

Police are appealing for help to find a stolen dog.

The nine-year-old female black and white Springer Spaniel was taken from Rectory Lane in Wolverton at some time between 11pm on Thursday, November 5 and 6am on Friday, November 6.

The animal has a distinctive docked tail.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44200432218.