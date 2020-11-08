Appeal to find stolen 9-year-old Springer Spaniel

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 8
Sun, 08 Nov 2020
Police are appealing for help to find a stolen dog.
The nine-year-old female black and white Springer Spaniel was taken from Rectory Lane in Wolverton at some time between 11pm on Thursday, November 5 and 6am on Friday, November 6.
The animal has a distinctive docked tail.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44200432218.
