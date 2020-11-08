Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Appeal to find stolen 9-year-old Springer Spaniel

Dog has a distinctive docked tail

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Appeal to find stolen dog

Police are appealing for help to find a stolen dog.

The nine-year-old female black and white Springer Spaniel was taken from Rectory Lane in Wolverton at some time between 11pm on Thursday, November 5 and 6am on Friday, November 6.

The animal has a distinctive docked tail.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44200432218. 

