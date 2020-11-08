One person hospitalised after crash on A340 near Tadley

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 8
Sun, 08 Nov 2020
One person has been taken to hospital after this crash near Tadley this afternoon (Sunday).
The car ended up nose first in a ditch after leaving the A340 just before 2pm.
On arrival, fire crews from Tadley found one person trapped in the vehicle and after being freed they were taken to hospital by the South Central Ambulance Service.
The road was closed while emergency services made the scene safe.
