Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

One person hospitalised after crash on A340 near Tadley

Road was closed by police following collision

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

One person hospitalised after crash on A340 near Tadley

One person has been taken to hospital after this crash near Tadley this afternoon (Sunday).

The car ended up nose first in a ditch after leaving the A340 just before 2pm.

On arrival, fire crews from Tadley found one person trapped in the vehicle and after being freed they were taken to hospital by the South Central Ambulance Service. 

The road was closed while emergency services made the scene safe.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Appeal to find missing boy

Appeal to find missing boy

Berkshire Hedgehog Clinic forced to close

Berkshire Hedgehog Clinic forced to close 

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33