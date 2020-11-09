Man kicked and punched during attack at Newbury's Victoria Park

A man has been arrested in connection with an attack near Newbury skate park.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was dragged behind the skate park and kicked and punched in the head and back multiple times.

The man had been walking with a friend in Victoria Park when the attacker approached him at between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, November 5.

The victim sustained cuts and bruising to his head, neck and back and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

A 19 year-old man from Newbury has been arrested in connection with the incident of actual bodily harm and has been released on police bail.

Designated investigator Susan Bradshaw, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“I understand that this incident will cause some concern but I believe that this is an isolated incident and that the victim and the offender are known to each other.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200362009, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”