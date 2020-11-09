Young cyclist dies after collision with van near Pangbourne

A young cyclist has died following a collision in Whitchurch on Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy was cycling with his father along the B471, Whitchurch Hill, towards Pangbourne at around 12.55pm when the incident happened.

He was in a collision with a white Volkswagen Crafter van that was heading up Whitchurch Hill towards Crays Pond. The driver of the van remained at the scene.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died this morning (Monday).

His family are being supported by specially trained police officers. No arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact them.

Senior investigating officer Sgt Darren Brown, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Three Mile Cross, said: “Firstly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who has sadly died in this incident.

“At the time the boy was cycling with his father, if you think you saw them around this area we would like to speak you.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the white Volkswagen Crafter van which was involved in the collision.

“This is a rural location but we hope someone may have some information to assist with our investigation and may have seen something.

“If you have dash-cam or CCTV in the area, we would ask you check this and please share anything significant with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make a report online quoting the reference number 43200364403.