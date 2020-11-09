Midgham church lights up to remember the fallen - watch the video here

Bright red poppies and the silhouettes of soldiers, sailors and airmen were projected onto the outside of a church for Remembrance Sunday.

The giant images adorned the walls of St Matthew’s Church in Midgham for two hours on Sunday evening, thanks to EMF Technology, to allow local residents time to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Local resident and organiser Julia Roberts, of EMF Technology, said: “It’s a small community with a big heart and we wanted to do something to cheers us all up during this lockdown.

“We do poppy projections every year, but we happened to be free this weekend so we asked if we could light up the local church.

“It’s been such a miserable year, we just wanted to do something nice.”

The Kingsclere-based live events specialist provided its ultra-high power video projectors and video content for the display, which ran from 6pm until 8pm on Sunday.

Mrs Roberts added: “The event was well-attended by local villagers in a socially distanced manner.

“A lot of local people came out to have a look but kept to their bubbles.

“The church was very pleased for it to go ahead, particularly as its normal Remembrance Sunday service was cancelled.

“It was nice to be able to do something.”

Anyone who saw the church illuminations and who would like to, is asked to make a donation to the Poppy Appeal.