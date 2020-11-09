Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Midgham church lights up to remember the fallen - watch the video here

Remembrance Sunday projections replaced the cancelled church service this year

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Midgham church lights up to remember the fallen

St Matthew's Church in Midgham

Bright red poppies and the silhouettes of soldiers, sailors and airmen were projected onto the outside of a church for Remembrance Sunday.

The giant images adorned the walls of St Matthew’s Church in Midgham for two hours on Sunday evening, thanks to EMF Technology, to allow local residents time to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Local resident and organiser Julia Roberts, of EMF Technology, said: “It’s a small community with a big heart and we wanted to do something to cheers us all up during this lockdown.

“We do poppy projections every year, but we happened to be free this weekend so we asked if we could light up the local church.

“It’s been such a miserable year, we just wanted to do something nice.”

The Kingsclere-based live events specialist provided its ultra-high power video projectors and video content for the display, which ran from 6pm until 8pm on Sunday.

Mrs Roberts added: “The event was well-attended by local villagers in a socially distanced manner.

“A lot of local people came out to have a look but kept to their bubbles.

“The church was very pleased for it to go ahead, particularly as its normal Remembrance Sunday service was cancelled.

“It was nice to be able to do something.”

Anyone who saw the church illuminations and who would like to, is asked to make a donation to the Poppy Appeal.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Appeal to find missing boy

Appeal to find missing boy

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

Berkshire Hedgehog Clinic forced to close

Berkshire Hedgehog Clinic forced to close 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33