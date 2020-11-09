Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 9

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 9

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 1,263, an increase of 24 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,213,363, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 21,350.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 797.1.

The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to November 4 is 106.0, with 168 cases recorded in the seven days to November 4.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 49,238.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 194.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, October 23 is 60,051.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Appeal to find missing boy

Appeal to find missing boy

Appeal to find stolen dog

Appeal to find stolen dog

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33