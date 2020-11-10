Reading Magistrates' Court: Man accused of danger driving and assault at Midgham

A MAN has elected trial by jury on charges of assault and driving dangerously.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 21, was Graham Joyce.

The 66-year-old, who lives at The Ridge in Cold Ash, is charged with driving a silver Mercedes dangerously in a public place, namely, Anchor Vans on the A4 at Midgham on January 31.

Mr Joyce is further accused of assaulting Colin Green by beating him on the same occasion.

The defendant, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details, to deny both charges and to elect trial by judge and jury.

Magistrates duly sent the case to Reading Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on a date to be fixed.

Mr Joyce was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.