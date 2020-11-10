Police appeal following crash near Tadley

A man was left with serious injuries following a collision near Tadley.

A blue VW Golf was driving on the A340 near Pamber End when it left the road and veered into a ditch at around 1.45pm on Sunday, November 8.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Frimley Park Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a blue VW Golf driving on the A340 before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200433300.