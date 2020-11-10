Police appeal following crash near Tadley

Tue, 10 Nov 2020
A man was left with serious injuries following a collision near Tadley.
A blue VW Golf was driving on the A340 near Pamber End when it left the road and veered into a ditch at around 1.45pm on Sunday, November 8.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Frimley Park Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.
They want to hear from anyone who saw a blue VW Golf driving on the A340 before the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200433300.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News