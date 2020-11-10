M4 closed eastbound between Maidenhead and Slough due to emergency re-surfacing

The M4 in Berkshire is closed eastbound between J8/9 and J6 near Slough due to a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry.

Highways England has posted the following: "The collision has resulted in a 200 litre spillage of diesel which has damaged the road surface. The road requires emergency resurfacing and will remain closed into the late afternoon. Crews from Highways England are carrying out the emergency repairs.

"Motorists are being diverted and should follow the hollow circle symbol. Exit the M4 at J8/9 for Maidenhead and take the 2nd exit onto the A308(M). At the next roundabout take the 3rd exit to travel east on the A308 to Windsor. Turn left to travel north on the A332 to re-join the M4 at J6.

"There is currently just over 1 mile of congestion approaching the closure at J8/9 and there is also congestion along the diversion route in the Maidenhead area. Please allow extra time if you are planning a journey in the area today or consider alternative routes."

Updates to follow