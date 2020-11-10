Thames Valley Police issue CCTV image in connection with fraud in Newbury

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a woman officers would like to speak to in connection with a fraud offence in Newbury.

A 71-year-old woman was shopping in Waitrose in Oxford Road, when she noticed her purse containing her bank card and driving licence had been stolen.

At 12.21pm on the same day, Thursday, October 8, a significant quantity of cash was withdrawn from an ATM near Barclays bank in Parkway.

Investigating officer PC Richard Tarrant, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are investigating the theft and fraud offences and would like to speak to the woman shown in the image as she may have important information which could assist our enquiries.

“If you recognise the person shown in the CCTV image or have any details which may be useful to officers, please contact us.”

Anyone with any information should contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43200316834 or make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.